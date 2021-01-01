Your browser is out-of-date.

Rooihuiskraal Electricians Centurion 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee)
Electricians in Rooihuiskraal
Reviews (7)
  • electrical installations
  • electrical repairs
  • electrical maintenance
    Rooihuiskraal
    0154 Rooihuiskraal
    South Africa
    +27-793194633
    Centurion Rooihuiskraal Electricians   (Free Quotes)

     Centurion Electricians, Electrical Services Rooihuiskraal Electricians, Midstream Estate Electricians, The Reeds Electricians, Thatchfield Electricians, Amberfield Electricians, Eldoraigne Electricians, Mnandi Electrician, Monavoni Electricians,  Hennopspark Electricians, Valhalla Electricians, Zwartkop Electricians, Highveld Electrician, Irene Electricians, Pretoria Electrical Contractors, Wierda Park Electricians, Electrical Services Lyttelton etc;

     We are tradesman specialising in electrical wiring of buildings,stationery machines and related equipment.we install new electrical components and maintain and repair of existing electrical infrastructure.

    Our services are so affordable and much more distinctive as compared to our competitors.we ensure that all our clients receive quality,reliable workmanship and excellent services every time we embark on a project..

    OUR SERVICES INCLUDES:

    1.exterior lighting services and repair

    2.refrigeration mechanic(cold room maintenance)

    3.circuit breaker and fuse box repair

    4.conduit inspection and repair

    5.light switch inspection and repair

    6.industrial and domestic wiring

    7.new electric fencing installation and repair maintenance

    8.electrical garage and gate motors(installation and repair)

    9.camera installation

    10.installing timers on all electrical appliances e.g geysers

    11.valves and burst pipes

    12.security and flood lights

    13.all power failures

    14.earth leakages

    15. pool motors and any other related electrical works

    For all your electrical ,refrigeration and air conditioning services in Pretoria ,Centurion and Midrand 

    Waverley Electricians 0745382495 (No Call Out Fee) Waverley Electricians 0745382495 (No Call Out Fee)
    quality electrical work done fair pricing honest guaranteed workmanship
    10 months ago
    Project date: August 2021
    martintodger76
    Quality electrical work done at my house in Rooihuiskraal
    10 months ago
    Project date: July 2021
    Martin Martin
    Rooihuiskraal Electricians installed a generator at my house in Rooihuiskraal Centurion I liked their work King Kenny
    10 months ago
    Project date: June 2021
