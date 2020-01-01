GEYSER INSTALLATIONS

We offer the following:

- Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drains

- Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers

- Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes

- Unblocking of blocked drains

- Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves

- Geyser tripping problems

- Repairs to leaking toilets

- Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps

- Repairs to geyser overflow problems

- Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats

- Installation of Isolator Switches

- Repair to leaking or cracked baths

- Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser

- Supply and fitment of Geyserwise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumption

- Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers

- Services offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)

- Leak Detection

- geyser repairsPLUMBING SERVICES

24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs:

- We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;

- Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;

- We have qualified and trained personnel;

- We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;

- Our rates and tariffs are excellent;

- All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;

- We guarantee our workmanship;

- We offer quality materials and parts;

- We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.

- geyser maintenance

ELECTRICAL SERVICES

We offer a wide variety of electrical services like:

- Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding.

- Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches.

- Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches.

- We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.