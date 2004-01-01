Bellisimo Bathrooms has been renovating bathrooms since 2004. Based in Durban North, we operate in most Durban and surrounding areas.We offer an all-in-one service, which consists of suggestions and advise on design layout, the necessary stripping of the bathroom to a bare shell, plumbing, building requirements, waterproofing, tiling, skimming of walls, painting, installation of the basin, toilet, bath, accessories and shower doors, electrical work such as: downlights, shaver plugs and heated towel rails.With us doing all of this, we simplify the renovation process for you, making it as easy and hassle-free as possible. Most bathrooms are being completed within 10-15 days (this is dependent on the size of the bathroom and the extent of the renovation). All you have to do is shop for the tiles and sanitary ware (bath, basin, toilet, taps/mixers, accessories, etc.) and enjoy the renovation process. Bellisimo Bathrooms also do Kitchen renovations, working mainly with Melamine and Supawood. We also do Granny flat conversions and complete house and flat renovations, along with small building projects.