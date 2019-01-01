JAMFADGE CIVIL ENGINEERS is a multi-disciplinary company that delivers landmark projects. The company focus is also on empowering young Civil Engineers and especially women pursuing their career in the Civil Engineering field in order to provide the implementation of new thinking, green building, innovative technologies and also add a "woman touch" in the construction industry.
- Services
- General building
- Civil Engineering Projects
- Maintenance & renovations
- pool construction
- paving
- painting
- New home projects
- Service areas
- South Africa
- Lesotho
- Botswana
- Congo
- Address
-
Junker street 218
1911 Gauteng
South Africa
+27-710172159 www.jfcivilengineers.co.za