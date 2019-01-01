Your browser is out-of-date.

Jam Fadge Civil Engineers
General Contractors in Gauteng
Reviews (1)
    JAMFADGE CIVIL ENGINEERS is a multi-disciplinary company that delivers landmark projects. The company focus is also on empowering young Civil Engineers and especially women pursuing their career in the Civil Engineering field in order to provide the implementation of new thinking, green building, innovative technologies and also add a "woman touch" in the construction industry.

    Services
    • General building
    • Civil Engineering Projects
    • Maintenance & renovations
    • pool construction
    • paving
    • painting
    • New home projects
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Lesotho
    • Botswana
    • Congo
    Address
    Junker street 218
    1911 Gauteng
    South Africa
    +27-710172159 www.jfcivilengineers.co.za

    Reviews

    Isaac Luhanga Isaac Luhanga
    I am happy working with JAMFADGE Civil Engineers, I will recommend their services to anyone. Personally happy with their assistance and accompanying from the design, drawings and during its execution. I am grateful for their multiple advice all along with the project.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2019
