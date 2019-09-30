Your browser is out-of-date.

Roof Proof Restoration
Roofing & Gutters in Pretoria
    SCHOOL: Waterproofing & Spraying of Complete Sink Roof

    With 11 years of experience, ROOF PROOF RESTORATION can assure you the best quality in every job delivered. ROOF PROOF consists of a team of more than 25 professionally trained employees, 5 site managers and a partnership where both of the directors give expert attention where needed. Guarantees are given on particular jobs done. Remember to get your roof professionally inspected every 3 to 4 years (even though its not leaking) to ensure a 100% roof proof house, business premises, etc.

    Services
    • Waterproofing
    • Roof Repairs
    • Roof Maintenance
    • Home Roofs
    • Sagging Roofs
    • Factory Roofs
    • Rhinoboard and Bishop Strip Ceilings
    • Tiled Roofs
    • Corrugated Steel Roofs
    • IBR Steel Roofs
    • Galvanised Steel Roofs
    • Concrete Slab Roofs
    • Clay Tiled Roofs
    • Harveytile Roofs
    • Flat Roofs
    • Galvanised Gutters
    • Seamless Chroma-dek Gutters (outsourced)
    • Box Gutters
    • Facia Boards & Barge Boards
    • Ceilings
    • Rhinolite Ceilings
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    130 Melt Marais street, Annlin
    0066 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-125663059 roofproofrestoration.co.za

    Reviews

    Amanda Ellis
    I have just edited my Google review which was a really bad review. Although I was disappointed, Louden from RPR Waterproofing stepped up to the plate to resolve the issue with a leaking roof. We have not had any rain since repair but I trust that this service will continue and grow. I will post here again if this is still an issue or if they do not respond. For now, I think it is fair to retract my initial review. There is a definite change in the service now
    4 months ago
    Jonovan Duplessis
    Great service great team on top of it everytime Roof proof restoration Highly recomended
    3 months ago
    Rolene Potgieter
    Did our roof by RPR and the service was excellent thank you Louden and Team for your great Job keep the good work going
    3 months ago
