Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Modscape Architects
Architects in Pretoria, South Africa
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Modern 3 Bedroom House, Pretoria, Modscape Architects Modscape Architects Modern dining room
    Modern 3 Bedroom House, Pretoria, Modscape Architects Modscape Architects Modern houses
    Modern 3 Bedroom House, Pretoria, Modscape Architects Modscape Architects Modern bathroom
    +12
    Modern 3 Bedroom House, Pretoria
    A Modern House Design in Kyalami, Johannesburg, Modscape Architects Modscape Architects Modern houses
    A Modern House Design in Kyalami, Johannesburg, Modscape Architects Modscape Architects Modern houses
    A Modern House Design in Kyalami, Johannesburg, Modscape Architects Modscape Architects Modern houses
    +10
    A Modern House Design in Kyalami, Johannesburg

    At Modscape Architects, it is our vision to shape the modern landscape through innovative (and cost-efficient) design solutions. What makes our practice exceptional is our experience with various types of building projects and our continuous drive to expand our skills and knowledge to continue doing what we love. We can assist you with your building project, whether it is residential, commercial, institutional or industrial - we have the knowledge and expertise to help realise your project. We can also provide interior design services as an add-on should you be interested in this.  

    A building is a big investment and should be able to stand the test of time. It should therefore not only be functional, but beautiful as well. Through clever design and detailing, we can add great value to your project. We guide and advise our clients through the entire design and construction process to achieve the best possible solution for their needs. We pride ourselves on customer satisfaction, paying great attention to the important details of a project. We stay on top of new advances in the built environment through constant research and experimentation with new technological developments.

    We know how daunting a building project can be for a client, especially for first time builds.  Rest assured in our experience and commitment to make a success of your project. As each project is as unique as its client, we offer each client a tailored package suited to their needs and budget. 

    Contact us today to schedule your complimentary project assessment consultation to discuss your building requirement’s and budget.  

    Services
    • Master plan & concept design proposals
    • Council Site Development Plans (SDPs) & Building Plans
    • Full working drawings & specifications
    • Administration of building contracts as principal agent
    • Site inspections
    • Additions & alterations
    • As built drawings
    • SANS 10400 XA Calculations
    • Space planning & interior design
    • Design renders
    • Design walk-throughs / video
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Pretoria
    • Johannesburg
    • Cape Town
    • Pretoria, South Africa
    Address
    77 Spear Grass Crescent, Green Acres Estate, 826 Klippan Road, Montana
    0151 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-664562301 www.modscape.co.za

    Reviews

    Hazal
    Very nice people
    over 2 years ago
    Edit
      Edit SEO element