Caldo Fires
Fireplaces in Randburg
    NUB 11
    Delta Flat
    Kratki K8

    At Caldo Fires we are passionate about heating your home through those cold winter days and nights.We offer a full range of Local & Imported Fireplaces from some of the best Manufactures from around the Globe. Our team will assist you to choose the best solution for heating your home from start to finish we will be there to ensure service excellence.We also offer a full range of Built in and Freestanding Braais to compliment your unique style, whatever you prefer gas or wood we have it all.Our products are renowned for their quality and durability as well as being at the forefront of design. The company is driven to provide its customers with safe and effective products.View our web page to see our extensive range of Fireplaces.

    Services
    Fireplace & Braai Sales and Installations
    Service areas
    South Africa and Randburg
    Address
    12 6th Street Parkhurst
    2193 Randburg
    South Africa
    +27-845197912 www.caldofires.co.za

    Reviews

    sean percy
    5 months ago
    Peter Barnard
    over 3 years ago
    Tanya Percy
    Awesome service. They know what they are doing and how to assist you. I love the cosy feel of the showroom with the fireplace that is burning
    about 3 years ago
