Imagine Architects (Pty) Ltd is a property design and -development brand consisting of professional architects. Using our experience and expertise, our team is committed to creating opportunities and solutions in the property industry (including investments) for clients in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and London, England.

Our design style can be described as “eccentric modern”, since contemporary/modern designs make up the majority of our projects, both local and overseas. However, we also pride ourselves on meeting clients’ wants and needs, and determining how said needs and wants can be translated into an efficient and timeless design.





Who is Imagine Architects’ target market?

• Sustainable, exclusive residential homes

• Modern, sustainable commercial office building designs.





What is the specialty of Imagine Architects?

• Upmarket homes

• Commercial property development

• Digital marketing platforms to promote property and online space tech management.

Thanks to our team’s unique collection of skills and backgrounds, Imagine Architects can be trusted to finalise a number of projects – from existing house renovations to brand-new builds. Aside from visual aesthetics, we also ensure that every one of our designs promotes functionality, especially since we’re committed to eco-friendly structures that are highly efficient in their use of energy.





﻿Preferred building materials

As we have a deep respect for the environment and are fully focused on doing what’s necessary to combat climate change, we are more prone to using natural materials in our designs. Stone, timber, or recycled/sustainable materials all aid in creating a low carbon footprint, yet without neglecting visual style or functionality as they ensure a rich amount of texture, pattern and colour.

This dedication to saving our planet perfectly translates into our company’s ethos: Green, sustainable architecture with a contemporary style.





What are some of Imagine Architects’ most prominent projects?

For us at Imagine Architects, it is not the location or budget of a project which sets it apart from the rest, but rather about how the final results meet the client’s expectations. That is why some of our most eye-catching (and dare we say “successful”) projects are not necessarily the ones located in sunny Cape Town or London’s Croydon, but rather the ones flaunting innovative and creative touches/finishes. For instance, blending traditional- and modern architecture while focusing on unique ways to welcome in natural lighting and exterior views.





What does the future hold for Imagine Architects?

We would like to specialise in exclusive homes and even project an urban planning environment towards grouped micro-estates where shared energy usage is encouraged with a sense of community within a post-pandemic, socially distanced society.





Making contact with Imagine Architects

We encourage anybody wishing to contact us to first send an email. That will allow us to collect the relevant information before proper meetings and discussions can be commenced. This will be followed by one of our professional team members contacting the client telephonically to further discuss the proposed project including size, location and budget.

It is our belief that proper, straightforward communication is the key to a successful business relationship between professional and client. Thus, we always aim to keep clients in the loop throughout every project.

CLICK HERE FOR BROCHURE