Imagine Architects (Pty) Ltd
Architects in Durban, South Africa
Reviews (3)
    Exclusive Private Home in Constantia, Cape Town, South Africa.
    Exclusive home designs in Newlands, Cape Town
    Westcliff home
    New multi-unit apartment designs in Croydon, London, England.
    Eccentric R27 mil home in Constantia, Cape Town
    Lillies Quarter Shopping Centre upgrade and design improvements

    Imagine Architects (Pty) Ltd is a property design and -development brand consisting of professional architects. Using our experience and expertise, our team is committed to creating opportunities and solutions in the property industry (including investments) for clients in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and London, England. 

    Our design style can be described as “eccentric modern”, since contemporary/modern designs make up the majority of our projects, both local and overseas. However, we also pride ourselves on meeting clients’ wants and needs, and determining how said needs and wants can be translated into an efficient and timeless design.


    Who is Imagine Architects’ target market?

    • Sustainable, exclusive residential homes

    • Modern, sustainable commercial office building designs.


    What is the specialty of Imagine Architects?

    • Upmarket homes

    • Commercial property development

    • Digital marketing platforms to promote property and online space tech management.

    Thanks to our team’s unique collection of skills and backgrounds, Imagine Architects can be trusted to finalise a number of projects – from existing house renovations to brand-new builds. Aside from visual aesthetics, we also ensure that every one of our designs promotes functionality, especially since we’re committed to eco-friendly structures that are highly efficient in their use of energy. 


    ﻿Preferred building materials

    As we have a deep respect for the environment and are fully focused on doing what’s necessary to combat climate change, we are more prone to using natural materials in our designs. Stone, timber, or recycled/sustainable materials all aid in creating a low carbon footprint, yet without neglecting visual style or functionality as they ensure a rich amount of texture, pattern and colour. 

    This dedication to saving our planet perfectly translates into our company’s ethos: Green, sustainable architecture with a contemporary style.


    What are some of Imagine Architects’ most prominent projects?

    For us at Imagine Architects, it is not the location or budget of a project which sets it apart from the rest, but rather about how the final results meet the client’s expectations. That is why some of our most eye-catching (and dare we say “successful”) projects are not necessarily the ones located in sunny Cape Town or London’s Croydon, but rather the ones flaunting innovative and creative touches/finishes. For instance, blending traditional- and modern architecture while focusing on unique ways to welcome in natural lighting and exterior views. 


    What does the future hold for Imagine Architects?

    We would like to specialise in exclusive homes and even project an urban planning environment towards grouped micro-estates where shared energy usage is encouraged with a sense of community within a post-pandemic, socially distanced society.


    Making contact with Imagine Architects

    We encourage anybody wishing to contact us to first send an email. That will allow us to collect the relevant information before proper meetings and discussions can be commenced. This will be followed by one of our professional team members contacting the client telephonically to further discuss the proposed project including size, location and budget.

    It is our belief that proper, straightforward communication is the key to a successful business relationship between professional and client. Thus, we always aim to keep clients in the loop throughout every project. 

    Services
    • ProfessionalArchitects
    • Property Development
    • Space technology
    • Architecture
    • Space Planning
    • Online Consultations
    • Residential and Commercial
    • Retail and Education
    Service areas
    • Durban
    • Cape Town
    • Johannesburg
    • South Africa
    • London
    • United Kingdom
    • Elaleni Estate
    • Zululami estate
    • Simbithi estate
    • Zimbali Estate
    • house renovations
    Company awards
    Corobrik Student on the Year 2001, National Panasonic Air-conditioners Competition Awards.
    Address
    Retail 12, Beacon Rock, 21 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga
    4301 Durban, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-765449037 www.imaginearchitects.co.za - nick@imaginearchitects.co.za

    Reviews

    My wife Carita and I have had the opportunity to work with Nicholas Darby as the Architect for our new home in Claremont, Cape Town for the past two years. We have found him to be extremely professional and diligent in his approach to us. He is very knowledgeable about the latest trends in architectural design and always pro-active in finding solutions. In particular, his meticulous attention to detail and involvement (in all of the aspects of the project from concept to completion), have been extremely valuable to ensure that our intricate Parisian-design home is as we have visualised it to be. We therefor highly recommend Nicholas for any future residential projects. Duncan and Carita McCallum, May 2018.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2018
    We have had the pleasure of working as a consultant alongside Nicholas Darby at Imagine on a handful of projects now since 2016. We enjoy working with him on these projects, and find his drive, passion, enthusiasm, high levels of creativity, structural awareness and strong sense of professionlism very rewarding. We would highly recommend his services. Yours sincerely, Ashley van Blerk, Devilliers Shard Structural Engineers.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2018
    I have had the pleasure of working with Nicholas as my Architect on two consecutive projects of mine since early 2011. I particularly enjoy working with his eccentricity and passion for success. He has such a strong focus on delivering a high-quality product with a down-to-earth, user-friendly approach to relationships which bears true to the kind of quality service we like to adhere to ourselves. I would encourage any potential business services with him with his reliability and professionalism. Melissa Flanagan.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2015
