Vogue Interiors
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Durban
    • We offer superior interior finishes and exceptional customer service. Vogue Interiors offers you the latest trends in window and flooring treatments. Curtains, blinds, shutters, laminate flooring and carpets.

    Services
    • Measure and installation
    • Design advice
    • Curtains
    • Blinds
    • Shutters
    • Motorised
    • Laminate flooring
    • Carpets
    • Vinyl flooring
    • Artificial grass
    • Wallpaper
    • Wall art
    Service areas
    Kwazulu Natal and Durban
    Address
    5 KEMBLE ROAD, Sherwood
    4091 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-605331518 www.vogueinteriors.co.za

    Reviews

    Durban Explorer
    Honestly we are so impressed by Vogue. Our laminate floors and Venetian blinds look absolutely beautiful. Their quality is remarkable and their service is excellent too. And so fast! Highly recommend using them.
    6 months ago
    Naeem Randeree
    about 1 year ago
    Fatima Raja
    over 2 years ago
