Welcome to PETport Animal Travel Services Johannesburg. We understand that transporting and flying with your pet can be hectic and difficult. Our goal is to take that stress away. PETport Animal Travel Services Johannesburg Animal Travel Services is here to offer you the most dependable and enthusiastic pet transport services throughout South Africa and abroad.

Pet immigration is one of our main services.

It may look daunting performing the online research and knowing that travelling with your beloved pets requires its very own to-do list whilst having to keep within just a strict time frame prior to journey. The best alternative would be to get in touch with an experienced pet relocation agency to hold your hand through it all to help you in tailoring your exact travel needs.

Pet Passports don't apply to our South African pets and are only an official European (EU) option. There is no such item as a "South African Pet Passport". PETport Animal Travel Services Johannesburg will guide you through the intricacies of inoculations, microchipping schedules, blood testing and parasite treatments in order to assure your pet is 100% ready to enter their new country to call home. Check out the list below for the check list you require to follow to make sure your pet complies with travel requirements and government legislature. We can help you at each stage.

Pet transport and Pet courier services in South Africa

We have a full fleet of certified animal handlers that can transport your pets anywhere around SA. No matter if you are travelling from George to Johannesburg, or Port Elizabeth to Pietermaritzburg, our proficient pet travel specialists will walk you through the entire procedure from beginning to end. With branches in all main cities in South Africa, PETport Animal Travel Services Johannesburg will get your pets to you safely anywhere in the country. South African pet transport you can trust.PETport Animal Travel Services Johannesburg operates a brand new fleet of fully weather controlled vehicles, equipped to take care of both overlong and short distance travel.

Pet Travel Crates

Possibly the most necessary aspect of shipping is the real travel kennel for pet transportation. At PETport Animal Travel Services Johannesburg we feel it is extremely important for your pet to be super comfortable for his/her journey, so we want to give pet travel kennels before departure and serve in kennel or crate training your pet (so that your pet will find the container as a secure zone when it comes to the actual day of travel!) All our dog travel kennels and cat travel kennels at PETport Animal Travel Services Johannesburg are precisely marked with our company logo, and absolutely no corner is cut on your animal's pet transport comfort. All our animal travel kennels are custom made to fit your pet.

In order to preserve our high standards and remain in compliance with airline and IATA regulations, PETport Animal Travel Services Johannesburg ensures that all travel kennels are manufactured on site by our well-trained artisans using only the highest quality treated timber and by following all build specifications to the letter. All wooden travel kennels are designed with your pet's well-being and relaxation as a top priority. PETport Animal Travel Services Johannesburg travel kennels are registered by the Department of Agriculture for manufacture.

Boarding Facilities

Based on the outskirts of Benoni and very well situated with easy access to Johannesburg International Airport, (BKC Pet Boarding) is a specialist export and long term boarding preparation facility, BKC Pet Boarding gives very good wholesome home care in an affectionate, harmless and protected atmosphere.

BKC Pet Boarding doesn't believe dogs should live in their kennels, each boarding dog is assigned their personal beautiful grassy exercise camp during the day (some even have splash pools for the warmer months). Kennels are only used for eating and sleeping; BKC Pet Boarding operates a regular schedule of exercise, grooming, and playtime with every one of their boarders. All dog kennels at BKC Pet Boarding are fully tiled and some even give underfloor heating for cooler months.

Animal Handlers

Our Pet Handlers (aka drivers, pet movers, pet transporters or animal transport specialists) are down to earth, caring people who work on their job for just one basic reason, they really love it! Our PETport Animal Travel Services Johannesburg workers are trained to deal with your pet and identify the signs of stress and swiftly address this. We specialize in pet transport, so you can expect the finest level of service and knowledge, at a cost that's budget-friendly. After all, we're also animal lovers that want to help keep families together while doing what we love best-- pet relocation with a smile.

Our Pet Handlers go through regular training to ensure their insights and abilities about traveling animals remain relevant and fresh. Our pet Handlers have even had the unique experience of being trained by an international expert no-one else in Africa can offer the same for your pet-- this is how seriously we take your pets move!

We serve areas such as: Randburg, Sandton, Fourways, Johannesburg, Midrand, Roodepoort.

