Pro Electric Fencing—Boksburg
General Contractors in Boksburg
Reviews
    • Pro Electric Fencing Boksburg is a security system supplier and installer known when it comes to offering the

    best electric fencing in your region. No matter if it is an urgent repair work

    or a new installation, our team of specialists always remain available to help

    you.

    With a large variety of

    services, we are proficient at electric fence repair and installation,

    commercial-scale installations, and electric fence compliance certificate. Your

    residence or industrial apartment deserves a security system that recognizes

    every unauthorized entry and triggers an alarm as soon as the security area is

    breached. With a proper security system installed, you can insulate the entry

    points of your premises including doors, windows, and interior space containing

    valuables. The cost of installation and repair service is quite small and cost

    effective at Pro Electric Fencing Boksburg. Nevertheless, the closing cost

    depends upon the number of security components that you are going to set up

    around your house and building. Isn't that FANTASTIC? Call our company today to

    receive a free of charge cost estimation on your needs.

    Our staff are situated in

    Boksburg and spreading our resources to help clients in other major areas. Our

    large team of specialists is spread proportionally to connect with clients in

    Witfield, Beyers Park, Boksburg South, Boksburg North, Boksburg South and its

    surroundings. Are you from any of these places or a close-by location and in

    need of your services? Call us NOW! Allowing us to secure your house or

    property is going to be one of the best choices that you will make for you and

    your family.

    Pro Electric Fencing - Boksburg

    53 Van Wyk Louw Dr, Boksburg, South Africa

    Phone: 010 442 6265 

    E-mail: eastrand@proelectricfencing.co.za  

    Website: https://proelectricfencing.co.za/boksburg

    Google My Business: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=6638048384753101292

    Pro Electric Fencing Boksburg is

    an affordable security system supplier for your home and commercial property

    available in your area.

    Services
    • Electric fencing
    • Electric Fence Repairs
    • Energiser
    • Nemtek
    Service areas
    Boksburg
    Address
    53 Van Wyk Louw Dr
    1459 Boksburg
    South Africa
    +27-104426265 proelectricfencing.co.za/boksburg
