Welcome to KZN Security Gate and

Burglar Bars. KZN Security Gate and Burglar Bars are expert metalwork makers

that are skilled in security items such as doors, burglar bars, and secure fencing.

We will help you protect your residence with the strongest burglar proofing

solutions available.

CREATED DURABLE!

Totally free quotes throughout

eThekwini City regions

High level of physical safety

Long-lasting high-grade products

with a guarantee

We provide a huge variety of

items such as:

Burglar Bars (Solid).

Burglar Bars (Expandable).

Burglar Bars (Clear).

Security Gates (Solid).

Trellis Gate.

External Security Trellis

Gates:.

We provide an extensive

collection of Trellis Gates from standard sizes to personalized. Trellis gates

are an excellent safety measure for outdoor areas as well as doors and entrance

ways. Select from slam lock and other setups of locking.

Entry Door Gates:.

Safeguarding your entryway is

the first step in securing your residence. At KZN Security Gates and Burglar

Bars, we make sure that your entrance is safe but even as essential that the

gate should appear great and fit your home or office. Speak to us right now

regarding designing an entryway gate that suits your house.

Window Burglar Bars Fixed and

Expandable:.

Window burglar bars offered in

an assortment of styles to meet your security and funds. At the more funds end,

you can get fixed burglar bars that are extremely cost-effective but still

shield and guard your home. Expandable burglar bars are also an alternative if

you would like to be able to have that capability.

Industrial Trellis and Burglar

proofing:.

If you have a business office or

manufacturing plant we have a variety of trellis and burglar proofing that we

produce and install personalized for your properties. At KZN Security Gates and

Burglar Bars, we provide free fee quotes so give us a phone call today to see

what your choices are.

Obtain your quote today.

Speak to one of our Hillcrest

agents to get your totally free cost quote right now. We serve areas such as:

Durban, Durban North, Pinetown,

Essenwood, Berea, Amanzimtoti, Westville, Hillcrest, Umhlanga, Kloof, Gillits,

South Coast, North Coast. .

Our contact information are as

follows:.

KZN Burglar Bars and Security

Gate - Hillcrest

Hillcrest, South Africa

Phone: 087 550 4042

E-mail: hillcrest@kznsecuritygates.co.za

Website: https://kznsecuritygates.co.za/hillcrest/

Google My Business: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=7089293232103497241 .

Welcome to KZN Security Gate and

Burglar Bars is managed by LocalBizOnline.co.za Digital Marketing and Web

Design Agency.



