Welcome to KZN Security Gate and
Burglar Bars. KZN Security Gate and Burglar Bars are expert metalwork makers
that are skilled in security items such as doors, burglar bars, and secure fencing.
We will help you protect your residence with the strongest burglar proofing
solutions available.
CREATED DURABLE!
Totally free quotes throughout
eThekwini City regions
High level of physical safety
Long-lasting high-grade products
with a guarantee
We provide a huge variety of
items such as:
Burglar Bars (Solid).
Burglar Bars (Expandable).
Burglar Bars (Clear).
Security Gates (Solid).
Trellis Gate.
External Security Trellis
Gates:.
We provide an extensive
collection of Trellis Gates from standard sizes to personalized. Trellis gates
are an excellent safety measure for outdoor areas as well as doors and entrance
ways. Select from slam lock and other setups of locking.
Entry Door Gates:.
Safeguarding your entryway is
the first step in securing your residence. At KZN Security Gates and Burglar
Bars, we make sure that your entrance is safe but even as essential that the
gate should appear great and fit your home or office. Speak to us right now
regarding designing an entryway gate that suits your house.
Window Burglar Bars Fixed and
Expandable:.
Window burglar bars offered in
an assortment of styles to meet your security and funds. At the more funds end,
you can get fixed burglar bars that are extremely cost-effective but still
shield and guard your home. Expandable burglar bars are also an alternative if
you would like to be able to have that capability.
Industrial Trellis and Burglar
proofing:.
If you have a business office or
manufacturing plant we have a variety of trellis and burglar proofing that we
produce and install personalized for your properties. At KZN Security Gates and
Burglar Bars, we provide free fee quotes so give us a phone call today to see
what your choices are.
Obtain your quote today.
Speak to one of our Hillcrest
agents to get your totally free cost quote right now. We serve areas such as:
Durban, Durban North, Pinetown,
Essenwood, Berea, Amanzimtoti, Westville, Hillcrest, Umhlanga, Kloof, Gillits,
South Coast, North Coast. .
Our contact information are as
follows:.
KZN Burglar Bars and Security
Gate - Hillcrest
Hillcrest, South Africa
Phone: 087 550 4042
E-mail: hillcrest@kznsecuritygates.co.za
Website: https://kznsecuritygates.co.za/hillcrest/
Google My Business: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=7089293232103497241 .
