Bloubergstrand your regional fence specialist. Palisade Fencing Pros

Bloubergstrand represents the best companies and installers of fencing. We have

been assisting homeowners and commercial property owners obtain top-notch steel

palisade secure fencing and around Blouberg area for decades.

We recognize that you need the

extremely greatest degrees of safety and security, so we assure that our

palisade fence installers will supply you with a fence that is very tough to

ascend, incredibly solid and looks precise and proficient.

Why opt for stainless steel

palisade fence for your home or office?

Excellent border security

Challenging to climb up over

spikes

Toughest type of fence

Long-lasting rust resistant

Cost-effective per meter

compared to walling

Reduced upkeep fencing

Why is palisade so popular in

Blouberg?

If you drive around you will

observe palisade secure fencing installed all over Blouberg. Similar to most

cities in SA, there is a fair amount of criminal activity, stainless steel

palisade fence keeps opportunistic criminals away and gives them nowhere to

hide, unlike normal solid walling.

What type of properties are

suited for palisade?

Palisade fencing works terrific

for both residential home and also commercial and industrial properties. Where

is does not function effectively is if you have little pet dogs which may be

able to get through the space. It is also not suggested if you require a large

level of privacy for certain reason.

Clearvu Fencing and Betafence

choices

An alternative to the

conventional steel palisade is the unnoticeable wall fence also known as

Clearvu or Betafence. Protection of a wall in an Invisible form which is extremely

transparent/unobtrusive, difficult to cut, difficult to climb.

To get a palisade fencing

estimate it is worked out at a per meter cost. This is dependent on the cost of

steel that month. For this reason, we do not show the price list on the website

because it does fluctuate up and down by a few percentages.

To get the present price please

call us directly or fill in the form on this website.

Give us a call and we can get

out within an hour or two if you are in the following areas:

Cape Town City, Stellenbosh,

Paal, Franschhoek, Durbanville, Belville, Bloubergstrand, Somerset West,

Strand, Constantia, Brackenfell, Fish Hoek, Goodwood, Hout Bay, Milnerton,

Muizenberg.

