Palisade Fencing Pros—Bloubergstrand
General Contractors in Bloubergstrand
    • Welcome to Palisade Fencing Pros

    Bloubergstrand your regional fence specialist. Palisade Fencing Pros

    Bloubergstrand represents the best companies and installers of fencing. We have

    been assisting homeowners and commercial property owners obtain top-notch steel

    palisade secure fencing and around Blouberg area for decades.

    We recognize that you need the

    extremely greatest degrees of safety and security, so we assure that our

    palisade fence installers will supply you with a fence that is very tough to

    ascend, incredibly solid and looks precise and proficient.

    Why opt for stainless steel

    palisade fence for your home or office?

    Excellent border security

    Challenging to climb up over

    spikes

    Toughest type of fence

    Long-lasting rust resistant

    Cost-effective per meter

    compared to walling

    Reduced upkeep fencing

    Why is palisade so popular in

    Blouberg?

    If you drive around you will

    observe palisade secure fencing installed all over Blouberg. Similar to most

    cities in SA, there is a fair amount of criminal activity, stainless steel

    palisade fence keeps opportunistic criminals away and gives them nowhere to

    hide, unlike normal solid walling.

    What type of properties are

    suited for palisade?

    Palisade fencing works terrific

    for both residential home and also commercial and industrial properties. Where

    is does not function effectively is if you have little pet dogs which may be

    able to get through the space. It is also not suggested if you require a large

    level of privacy for certain reason.

    Clearvu Fencing and Betafence

    choices

    An alternative to the

    conventional steel palisade is the unnoticeable wall fence also known as

    Clearvu or Betafence. Protection of a wall in an Invisible form which is extremely

    transparent/unobtrusive, difficult to cut, difficult to climb.

    To get a palisade fencing

    estimate it is worked out at a per meter cost. This is dependent on the cost of

    steel that month. For this reason, we do not show the price list on the website

    because it does fluctuate up and down by a few percentages.

    To get the present price please

    call us directly or fill in the form on this website.

    Give us a call and we can get

    out within an hour or two if you are in the following areas:

    Cape Town City, Stellenbosh,

    Paal, Franschhoek, Durbanville, Belville, Bloubergstrand, Somerset West,

    Strand, Constantia, Brackenfell, Fish Hoek, Goodwood, Hout Bay, Milnerton,

    Muizenberg.

    Our contact details are as

    follows:.

    Palisade Fencing Pros

    Bloubergstrand

    Echium Road Table View, Bloubergstrand, South Africa

    Phone: 021 202 2159

    E-mail: blouberg@palisadefencingpros.co.za

    Website: https://palisadefencingpros.co.za/bloubergstrand/

    Google My Business:

    https://www.google.com/maps?cid=7933512634503635867

    Palisade Fencing Pros

    Bloubergstrand is managed by LocalBizOnline.co.za Digital Marketing and Web

    Design Agency.


    Services
    • Palisade Fencing
    • Steel Palisade
    • Clear View Fencing
    • Clearvu Fencing
    Service areas
    Bloubergstrand
    Address
    Echium Road Table View
    7441 Bloubergstrand
    South Africa
    +27-212022159 palisadefencingpros.co.za/bloubergstrand
