National Gas Installers Cape Town is a high-grade gas

installation and gas equipment supplier in Cape Town. Gas not only offers an

appealing service to the present electricity crisis in South Africa, but it is

even much cheaper and conveniently accessible. Gas, as an alternative to

electrical power, can easily be mounted for gas hobs, gas stoves, gas water

heaters also known as gas geysers, gas fireplaces, and gas braais and

BARBEQUE's. Reduce your reliance on electricity and shift to gas right now!









Call National Gas Installers Cape Town to assist you with a

duty free price estimate. When it comes to gas, there are no alternatives. We

provide COMPLIANT gas setup solutions for domestic and industrial equipments in

the Cape Town area.









Contact National Gas Installers Cape Town on 0213002637 to

setup your new gas hob, gas stove, gas geyser, gas braai or gas fireplace. All

our gas setups come with a License of Compliance, providing you peace of mind

that the installation was done corresponding to the regulated SANS criterion.

Featured in our service providing for the industrial market we deliver

certified gas setups for all new and tailored gas installations.









Our team of expert tradesmen has licensed gas installers,

verification of which can we found via the independent SAQCC Gas website, which

provides you, our consumer, peace of mind in choosing National Gas Installers

first time, every time. For domestic and commercial gas setups, give us a call

or just complete our form and we will get in touch with you within 24 hours.









Call us right now for a cost-free, no-obligation estimate.

Our offices are based at 148 Long Street, Cape Town, Western Cape 8000. Contact

us while service hours (Mon to Fri 8am-5pm) or check out our website at

https://nationalgasinstallers.co.za/cape-town/









Google Maps





https://www.google.com/maps?cid=14836245527884027567





We offer our services in the following locations:





City Bowl





Atlantic Seaboard





West Coast





Northern Suburbs





Southern Suburbs





South Peninsula





Eastern Suburbs





Cape Flats





Helderberg





Stellenbosch





Paarl





Bloubergstrand





Durbanville





Bellville





Somerset West





Gordons Bay







