National Gas Installers—Cape Town
General Contractors in Cape Town
    • National Gas Installers Cape Town is a high-grade gas

    installation and gas equipment supplier in Cape Town. Gas not only offers an

    appealing service to the present electricity crisis in South Africa, but it is

    even much cheaper and conveniently accessible. Gas, as an alternative to

    electrical power, can easily be mounted for gas hobs, gas stoves, gas water

    heaters also known as gas geysers, gas fireplaces, and gas braais and

    BARBEQUE's. Reduce your reliance on electricity and shift to gas right now!


     


    Call National Gas Installers Cape Town to assist you with a

    duty free price estimate. When it comes to gas, there are no alternatives. We

    provide COMPLIANT gas setup solutions for domestic and industrial equipments in

    the Cape Town area.


     


    Contact National Gas Installers Cape Town on 0213002637 to

    setup your new gas hob, gas stove, gas geyser, gas braai or gas fireplace. All

    our gas setups come with a License of Compliance, providing you peace of mind

    that the installation was done corresponding to the regulated SANS criterion.

    Featured in our service providing for the industrial market we deliver

    certified gas setups for all new and tailored gas installations.


     


    Our team of expert tradesmen has licensed gas installers,

    verification of which can we found via the independent SAQCC Gas website, which

    provides you, our consumer, peace of mind in choosing National Gas Installers

    first time, every time. For domestic and commercial gas setups, give us a call

    or just complete our form and we will get in touch with you within 24 hours.


     


    Call us right now for a cost-free, no-obligation estimate.

    Our offices are based at 148 Long Street, Cape Town, Western Cape 8000. Contact

    us while service hours (Mon to Fri 8am-5pm) or check out our website at

    https://nationalgasinstallers.co.za/cape-town/


     


    Google Maps


    https://www.google.com/maps?cid=14836245527884027567


    We offer our services in the following locations:


    City Bowl


    Atlantic Seaboard


    West Coast


    Northern Suburbs


    Southern Suburbs


    South Peninsula


    Eastern Suburbs


    Cape Flats


    Helderberg


    Stellenbosch


    Paarl


    Bloubergstrand


    Durbanville


    Bellville


    Somerset West


    Gordons Bay  



    Services
    • Gas Installer
    • Gas Hobs
    • Gas Geysers
    • Gas Hob Installer
    • Gas Geyser Installer
    • Gas Certificate
    • LP Gas Installer
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    148 Long St
    8000 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213002637 nationalgasinstallers.co.za/cape-town
