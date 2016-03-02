Your browser is out-of-date.

Flooring Projects
Flooring in Johannesburg
    • Prestige Residence, Flooring Projects Flooring Projects Floors
    Prestige Residence, Flooring Projects Flooring Projects Floors
    Prestige Residence, Flooring Projects Flooring Projects Living room
    Prestige Residence
    Commercial Office Space , Flooring Projects Flooring Projects Commercial spaces
    Commercial Office Space , Flooring Projects Flooring Projects Commercial spaces
    Commercial Office Space , Flooring Projects Flooring Projects Commercial spaces
    Commercial Office Space
    Financial Institution Office Space, Flooring Projects Flooring Projects Commercial spaces Wood-Plastic Composite
    Financial Institution Office Space, Flooring Projects Flooring Projects Commercial spaces Wood-Plastic Composite
    Financial Institution Office Space

    Flooring Projects is a professional flooring contracting business specialising in the supply and installation of the best quality local and imported brands in commercial offices, hotels, restaurants and prestige residences.

    We undertake the installation of wall-to-wall carpeting, carpet tiles, vinyl tiles, laminates and luxury vinyl wood-look plank (LVT) and underfloor heating.

    Services
    • Carpet
    • Carpet Tiles
    • Custom Made Carpet
    • Vinyl Planks (wood-look)
    • Laminate
    • Underfloor Heating
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Company awards
    Top Carpets & Floors Contractor of the Year 2015
    Address
    Randburg
    2194 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-832732848 www.flooringprojects.co.za
