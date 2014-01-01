Your browser is out-of-date.

Dust Factory
General Contractors in Nelspruit
    Melamine Kitchen with loads of drawers
    Melamine Kitchen with loads of drawers
    Antique styled kitchen to match period home, Dust Factory Dust Factory
    Antique styled kitchen to match period home
    Hand Painted Pine kitchen, with Kiaat tops
    Hand Painted Pine kitchen, with Kiaat tops

    Handyman service in Nelspruit offering service to homes, businesses and farms. No call out fee within 25kms of our base. Free quotes, No job too small.


    PLUMBING

    repairs and maintenance

    toilet leaks

    bathroom renovations


    CARPENTRY

    repairs and maintenance

    kitchens

    built-in cupboards

    custom shelving

    furniture repairs

    ceilings

    doors

    windows

    skirtings


    BUILDING MAINTENANCE

    repairs and restoration

    painting

    gutters

    roof leaks


    ODD JOBS

    anything around the home, business or farm

    fencing

    chicken coops


    Services
    • Kitchen Units
    • Kitchen Countertops
    • Built-in Cupboards
    • Office furniture
    • Custom furniture
    • 3d Design
    • Free Quotes
    • Designer Kitchens
    • Cabinets and Cabinetry
    • Cabinet Making
    • Bedrooms
    • Bathrooms
    • Handyman
    • plumbing
    Service areas
    Nelspruit
    Address
    Isinga Farm
    1200 Nelspruit
    South Africa
    +27-769343640 nelspruitrenovations.co.za
