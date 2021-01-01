- Service areas
- Pretoria, Pretoria east, and South Africa
- Company awards
- Pick n pay electrical new installation
- Address
202 Gary ave
0081 Pretoria, South Africa
+27-718742375 waterkloof-plumbers-and-electricians-service.business.site
24/7 emergency electricians Pretoria east, Waterkloof glen electricians,Brooklyn electricians ,Lynnwood electricians, Faerie glen electricians ,Olympus electricians ,Silverlakes electricians ,wapadrand electricians , Mooikloof, electricians , Moreleta park electricians
We are a locally owned and operated electrical company which makes our
affordable whilst being done by friendly, helpful and skilled technicians.
Partly Services we offer
- Electricians available 24/7
-Electrical fault finding
-Issue of Compliance Certificates
-Wiring and installation/upgrades
-Electrical maintenance
-Electrical Safety and Maintenance Inspections
-Electrical panel upgrades
-Recessed lighting
-Electrical troubleshooting
-Dedicated circuits
-Wiring
-generator backup installation
-ups backup installations
-Generator services and repairs
-Electrical Surge Protection
-Attic and bath exhaust fans
-Ceiling fan installation
-Fixture repair and replacement
-Outdoor/landscape lighting
-Appliance wiring
-Dedicated Circuits and sub panels
-Dimmer and light fixture installation
-Breaker replacements
Air conditioning and refrigeration
-Virtually any electrical needs you have – just ask!
Do not hesitate to contact Brown 0718742375