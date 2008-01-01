Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Speciality Waterproof &amp; Roof
Roofing & Gutters in Pretoria
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sable Hill Pretoria Polyurethane Epoxy Waterproofing, Speciality Waterproof & Roof Speciality Waterproof & Roof Flat roof Concrete Grey
    Sable Hill Pretoria Polyurethane Epoxy Waterproofing
    Boys Scouts JHB Corrugated Roof Restoration, Speciality Waterproof & Roof Speciality Waterproof & Roof
    Boys Scouts JHB Corrugated Roof Restoration, Speciality Waterproof & Roof Speciality Waterproof & Roof
    Boys Scouts JHB Corrugated Roof Restoration, Speciality Waterproof & Roof Speciality Waterproof & Roof
    +1
    Boys Scouts JHB Corrugated Roof Restoration
    Torch-On Waterproofing On A Flat Concrete Slab, Speciality Waterproof & Roof Speciality Waterproof & Roof Flat roof Concrete Metallic/Silver
    Torch-On Waterproofing On A Flat Concrete Slab, Speciality Waterproof & Roof Speciality Waterproof & Roof Flat roof Concrete Metallic/Silver
    Torch-On Waterproofing On A Flat Concrete Slab, Speciality Waterproof & Roof Speciality Waterproof & Roof Flat roof Concrete Metallic/Silver
    +2
    Torch-On Waterproofing On A Flat Concrete Slab

    As a premier waterproofing and roofing contractor, we are commited to delivering customer service that is second to none. We offer a wide range of services to meet your residential and commercial painting needs. Big job or small, we have you covered.

    Services
    • Waterproofing of Roofs
    • Damp Proofing of Walls
    • Roof Leak Detection
    • Airless Spray
    • Cementitious Waterproofing
    • Torch On Waterproofing
    • Polyurethane Waterproofing
    • Elastomeric Waterproofing
    • Boundary Wall Damp-Proofing
    • Drone Roof Leak Detection
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    58 Ferreira Street
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-743486420 waterproofmyroof.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Industry Leading & Experienced Waterproofing & Paint Contractor. As a premier waterproofing & painting contractor, we are committed to delivering customer service that is second to none. We offer a wide range of services to meet your residential and commercial painting needs. Big job or small, we have you covered.

    Speciality was established by Pieter Craucamp who consulted & specified for leading international paint manufacturers in South- Africa. Our expertise and knowledge of coatings/specifications and applications is what sets us apart from the average paint & waterproofing contractor. 

      Add SEO element