Welcome to the home of quality craftmanship and South African charm.

Autumn Sky Furniture is manufactured in Johannesburg, South Africa. We produce high-end furniture for clients both in South Africa and abroad.Our range of furniture is aimed at the upper end of the market and all pieces are handmade using traditional methods with the utmost attention to detail and designed to last for generations.We pride ourselves in doing all production in-house using only local labour and urge you to support our local economy by purchasing high quality locally made products.

"Be South African, Buy South African, the job you save might be your own!"








