Wentworth Architects is Johannesburg-based , 100% black-owned Architecture Firm that specializes in Architecture, Interior Design, Commercial Buildings, Corporate Turnkey Projects, Space Planning, Shopping Malls, Church Projects and School Development Projects.

Visit our website www.wentcon.com and get in touch with us for a free consultation.

Our Services:

We are Architectural Consultants with extensive experience in designing and building of modern luxury homes, commercial developments and Corporate Turnkey Projects and pride ourselves in our attention to detail in assisting our valued clients from project conception, initial design stages, right up to providing full colour 3D renderings/images of the proposed house or building. We take immense pride in our pedigree of producing unrivaled architecture that resonates with current international trends

Once engaged by our client we provide you with a free comprehensive overview of both the Design/Architecture elements as well as the cost estimates relating to your proposed home or building project so that from inception the client is mindful and aware of what design or space-utilization best suits their budget. We then provide Architectural plans in 3D from the client's brief or project scope and take our clients through the preparation of all relevant documents for local authority/municipal submissions ensuring a smooth and successful building plan approval process.

As Specialist Turnkey Architects and Project Managers we are responsible for designing, building and project management on behalf of our clients and this unique broad base of in-house skills competences enables us to control the unrivaled project delivery quality we have come to be associated with over the years, giving the valued client peace of mind and a stress-free construction experience with a single point of contact.

Over and above managing the Architectural provisions for the client, we also manage the quality of workmanship from all contractors and engineers ensuring that technical specifications are rigorously adhered to.

We take on private, commercial, industrial, institutional builds and also have wide experience in the specialist area of re-purposing buildings.

We are headquartered in Fourways, Johannesburg, South Africa and work extensively in Africa with our key staff being proficient in English, Zulu, Tswana and French allowing us to communicate with ease to our broad client base.

Areas: Gauteng, KZN, Cape Town, Africa



