We know that moving and going abroad with your pet can be disturbing and tricky. Our objective is to take that stress apart. PETport Durban is here to offer you the most trusted and passionate pet transport services throughout South Africa and abroad.

Pet immigration: It may turn up challenging performing the online research and realizing that moving with your favorite pets requires its very own to-do list whilst having to keep within a strict time frame prior to travel. The best approach would be to get in touch with a qualified pet moving agency to hold your hand through it all to assist you in tailoring your exact travel requirements.

Pet Passports don't apply to our South African pets and are only an official European (EU) choice. There is no this kind of thing as a "South African Pet Passport". PETport will guide you through the complexities of inoculations, microchipping schedules, blood testing, and parasite treatments in order to ensure your pet is 100% ready to enter their new country to call home. Check out the list below for the checklist you need to follow to ensure your pet complies with travel guidelines and government legislation. We can assist you at almost every move.

Pet transport in South Africa: No matter if you are migrating from George to Johannesburg, or Port Elizabeth to Pietermaritzburg, our experienced pet travel consultants will guide you through the complete procedure from beginning to end. With branches in all major cities in South Africa, PETport will get your pets to you securely anywhere in the country. South African pet transport you can trust.PETport operates a brand new fleet of fully climate-controlled vehicles, equipped to take care of both long and short distance travel.

Pet Travel Crates: Possibly the most necessary aspect of shipping is the actual travel kennel for pet moving. At PETport we know it is very crucial for your pet to be extremely comfortable for his/her journey, so we like to give pet travel kennels ahead of departure and help in kennel or crate training your pet (so that your pet will see the container as a safe zone when it comes to the actual day of travel!) All our dog travel kennels and cat travel kennels at PETport are clearly marked with our company logo, and absolutely no corner is cut on your animal's pet transport convenience. All our animal travel kennels are custom made to fit your pet.

In order to preserve our higher standards and remain in compliance with airline and IATA regulations, PETport ensures that all travel kennels are manufactured on-site by our trained craftsmen using only the highest quality treated timber and by following all build specifications to the letter. All wooden travel kennels are designed with your pet's safety and comfort as a top priority. PETport travel kennels are registered by the Department of Agriculture for manufacture.

Boarding Facilities: Based on the outskirts of Benoni and very well situated with very easy access to Johannesburg International Airport, (BKC Pet Boarding) is a specialist export and long term boarding preparation facility, BKC Pet Boarding gives good wholesome home care in a caring, healthy and safe atmosphere.

BKC Pet Boarding doesn't feel that dogs need to live in their kennels, each boarding dog is assigned their own lovely grassy exercise camp during the day (some even have splash pools for the warmer months). Kennels are only used for eating and sleeping; BKC Pet Boarding conducts a regular routine of exercise, grooming, and playtime with every one of their boarders. All dog kennels at BKC Pet Boarding are totally tiled and some even provide underfloor heating for cooler months.

Animal Handlers: Our Pet Handlers (aka drivers, pet movers, pet transporters or animal transport experts) are down to earth, caring people who perform their task for one basic reason, they love it! Our PETport staff are coached to deal with your pet and recognize the symptoms of tension and smoothly treat this. We specialize in pet transport, so you can expect the finest level of service and knowledge, at a price that's affordable. After all, we're also animal lovers that want to keep families together while doing what we love best-- pet moving with a smile.

Our Pet Handlers undergo regular training to confirm their knowledge and capabilities about traveling animals remain appropriate and sharp. Our pet Handlers have even had the unmatched experience of being trained by an international specialist no-one else in Africa can give the same for your pet-- this is how seriously we take your pets move!

The service on https https://www.petport.co.za/durban is provided by:PETport Durban6 Williams RoadWestville3629

Phone: 031 708 9011.E-mail: durban@petport.co.za.Google My Business: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=2015069233610564352