National Gas Installers Boksburg is a high-grade gas installation and gas apparatus provider in Boksburg. Gas not only provides an attractive service to the present electrical power crisis in South Africa, but it is also much cheaper and easily accessible. Gas, as an another option to electricity, can be installed for gas hobs, gas stoves, gas water heaters also known as gas geysers, gas fireplaces, and gas braais and BBQ's. Reduce your reliance on electricity and switch to gas immediately!

Call National Gas Installers Boksburg to facilitate you with an obligation free price estimate. When it comes to gas, currently there are no shortcuts. We offer CERTIFIED gas installation services for domestic and commercial equipments in the Boksburg and East Rand city..

Call National Gas Installers Boksburg on 010 442 6258 to setup your new gas hob, gas stove, gas geyser, gas braai or gas fireplace. All of our gas installations come with a License of Compliance, providing you peace of mind that the setup was done corresponding to the regulated SANS criterion. Included in our solution delivering for the commercial market we provide compliant gas installations for all new and revised gas setups..

Our team of skilled tradesmen has accredited gas installers, evidence of which can we found from the independent SAQCC Gas website, which provides you, our client, peace of mind in selecting National Gas Installers first time, every single time. For domestic and commercial gas installations, give us a call or simply complete our form and we will get in touch with you in just 24 hours.

Call us right now for a free, no-obligation quote. Our business offices are situated at 101 Charl Cilliers Street, Boksburg, Gauteng 1459. Contact us during business hours (Mon to Fri 8am-5pm) or visit our website at https://nationalgasinstallers.co.za/boksburg/.

We offer our solutions in the following areas:.Boksburg.Alberton.Bedfordview.Benoni.Brakpan.Daveyton.Edenvale.Germiston.Kempton Park.Primrose.



