At GP Gate Motors Randburg we
provide call outs to all the household locations around Gauteng. Our solutions
consist of brand-new gate motor setups of all types as well as repairs and
emergency call outs to fix any problems you may have with your gate motor.
Why select GP Gate Motors
Randburg?
We provide Fast hour service
just about anywhere in Johannesburg City
Economical prices and call-out
charges
Full range of spare parts and
remotes for all the major brands
Repair services and servicing of
gate motors
Programming of gate remote
controls
Installation of eyes and sensors
We also provide Anti-theft
enclosures for the gate motors to prevent theft and gaining easy access to your
house or workplace.
At GP Gate Motors Randburg we
are approved to repair and install all the significant brands such as Centurion
Systems: Gate Motors and Access Control, GEMINI Automation Systems - Gate &
Garage Door Motors.
There are numerous various types
of gates that we can motorize including sliding Gate Motors, Swing Gate Motors
and more. Your entrance door is what remains in between you and the outside
world. It's your first line of defense against criminals. Make sure that it's
fitted with the very most ideal. Our variety of sliding gate motors has been
designed to offer the supreme in security and ease. The best way to get a quote
is to contact us instantly at any time. You can also visit our website to fill
in the easy to use the online form and we will get in touch with you as soon as
possible.
For commercial setups, we have
the experience to help you. Planning your next big industrial project? GP Gate
Motors Randburg variety of effective access command solutions provide
extraordinary security at every touchpoint and, with their tough building and
outstanding trustworthiness, are capable to fulfill the needs of even the most
challenging of locations. Our solutions are developed strong to withstand the
harshest conditions, combining advanced innovation with the finest quality
electric and mechanical components to supply unsurpassed protection,
convenience, and peace of mind.
We are expert security system
installers and electric motor repair service center. Gate motors are an
excellent means to offer security to your house and workplace. We have
professionals on the street who are here to aid you with your Gate Motor repair
or new setup. We avail both home and industrial consumers. Give us a phone call
and we can get out within an hour or two if you are in the following locations:
Randburg, Northcliff, Cresta,
Ferndale, Northriding, Blairgowrie, Boskruin, Fairlands, Jukskei Park,
Kensington, Malanshof, Randpark Ridge, Robin Hill, Windsor.
