At GP Gate Motors Randburg we

provide call outs to all the household locations around Gauteng. Our solutions

consist of brand-new gate motor setups of all types as well as repairs and

emergency call outs to fix any problems you may have with your gate motor.









Why select GP Gate Motors

Randburg?





We provide Fast hour service

just about anywhere in Johannesburg City





Economical prices and call-out

charges





Full range of spare parts and

remotes for all the major brands





Repair services and servicing of

gate motors





Programming of gate remote

controls





Installation of eyes and sensors









We also provide Anti-theft

enclosures for the gate motors to prevent theft and gaining easy access to your

house or workplace.









At GP Gate Motors Randburg we

are approved to repair and install all the significant brands such as Centurion

Systems: Gate Motors and Access Control, GEMINI Automation Systems - Gate &

Garage Door Motors.









There are numerous various types

of gates that we can motorize including sliding Gate Motors, Swing Gate Motors

and more. Your entrance door is what remains in between you and the outside

world. It's your first line of defense against criminals. Make sure that it's

fitted with the very most ideal. Our variety of sliding gate motors has been

designed to offer the supreme in security and ease. The best way to get a quote

is to contact us instantly at any time. You can also visit our website to fill

in the easy to use the online form and we will get in touch with you as soon as

possible.









For commercial setups, we have

the experience to help you. Planning your next big industrial project? GP Gate

Motors Randburg variety of effective access command solutions provide

extraordinary security at every touchpoint and, with their tough building and

outstanding trustworthiness, are capable to fulfill the needs of even the most

challenging of locations. Our solutions are developed strong to withstand the

harshest conditions, combining advanced innovation with the finest quality

electric and mechanical components to supply unsurpassed protection,

convenience, and peace of mind.









We are expert security system

installers and electric motor repair service center. Gate motors are an

excellent means to offer security to your house and workplace. We have

professionals on the street who are here to aid you with your Gate Motor repair

or new setup. We avail both home and industrial consumers. Give us a phone call

and we can get out within an hour or two if you are in the following locations:









Randburg, Northcliff, Cresta,

Ferndale, Northriding, Blairgowrie, Boskruin, Fairlands, Jukskei Park,

Kensington, Malanshof, Randpark Ridge, Robin Hill, Windsor.









Our contact details are as

follows:.









GP Gate Motors Randburg





372/376 Oak Avenue, Randburg, South Africa





Phone: 010 500 8562





E-mail: randburg@gpgatemotors.co.za





Website: https://gpgatemotors.co.za/randburg





Google My Business: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=1442890618822049766 .









GP Gate Motors Randburg is

