We are 100% Black Owned and NHBRC Registered Builders of distinction.

We are Specialist Turnkey builders of luxury homes and also provide unrivaled quality home renovations services.

Services:

New Homes Renovations / Alterations

We provide unmatched quality workmanship on New Home Construction and Home or Commercial building Renovations. We pride ourselves in being specialist Turnkey builders managing your entire building project from inception to handover providing our valued clients with a single point of contact for a stress-free building experience.

We take immense pride in our well earned reputation as a stickler of high quality and delivering projects on time and on budget keeping our clients well informed on the entire course of the building process.

We are meticulous in adhering to technical specifications, the project budget and only employ the best of breed building materials so as not to compromise both the project quality as well as the aesthetics of the completed project.

Visit our Website: www.wentcon.com or call us at +27 63 225 4689 for a free consultation and cost-estimate for your project.

Areas

Gauteng

KZN

Cape Town