Wentworth Construction
Restoration & Renovation in Johannesburg
    • Saxonworld Home, Wentworth Construction Wentworth Construction Minimalist house Concrete Grey
    Saxonworld Home
    Gaborone Phakalane House, Wentworth Construction Wentworth Construction Single family home Concrete Yellow
    Gaborone Phakalane House, Wentworth Construction Wentworth Construction
    Gaborone Phakalane House
    Zambezi Estate-New Build, Wentworth Construction Wentworth Construction Single family home Concrete Grey
    Zambezi Estate-New Build, Wentworth Construction Wentworth Construction Dining roomAccessories & decoration Wood Grey
    Zambezi Estate-New Build, Wentworth Construction Wentworth Construction Built-in kitchens Granite White
    Zambezi Estate-New Build
    Zambezi Estate-New Build, Wentworth Construction Wentworth Construction Single family home Concrete Grey
    Zambezi Estate-New Build, Wentworth Construction Wentworth Construction Single family home Concrete Grey
    Zambezi Estate-New Build
    Angola House, Wentworth Construction Wentworth Construction Single family home Concrete
    Angola House

    We are 100% Black Owned and NHBRC Registered Builders of distinction.

    We are Specialist Turnkey builders of luxury homes and also provide unrivaled quality home renovations services. 

    Services:

    New Homes Renovations / Alterations

    We provide unmatched quality workmanship on New Home Construction and Home or Commercial building Renovations. We pride ourselves in being specialist Turnkey builders managing your entire building project from inception to handover providing our valued clients with a single point of contact for a stress-free building experience.

    We take immense pride in our well earned reputation as a stickler of high quality and delivering projects on time and on budget keeping our clients well informed on the entire course of the building process. 

    We are meticulous in adhering to technical specifications, the project budget and only employ the best of breed building materials so as not to compromise both the project quality as well as the aesthetics of the completed project.

    Visit our Website: www.wentcon.com or call us at +27 63 225 4689 for a free consultation and cost-estimate for your project.

    Areas

    Gauteng

    KZN

    Cape Town

    Services
    • Building Construction
    • Home Renovations and restoration
    • Painting
    • Waterproofing
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    9 The Straight Avenue Pineslopes Sandton
    Painting Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-632254689 www.wentcon.com
