Cape Town Plumber Pro&#39;s (Pty) Ltd
Plumbers in Cape Town
Services

  • emergency plumber
  • plumber cape town
  • geyser installation
  • blocked drain
  • leak detection
Price/hr: R590

    Plumber Cape Town

    Cape Town Plumber Pro's (Pty) Ltd are servicing the southern suburbs of Cape Town. Our plumber Cape Town branch has years of experience and can assist with emergency plumber needs, geyser installation, blocked drain, leak detection and general plumbing requirements. If you are looking for a experienced plumber in Cape Town, then call us today.

    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    24 Burg St, Cape Town City Centre
    8000 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-210101886 proplumbercapetown.co.za
