Brackenfell Plumber Pro&#39;s (Pty) Ltd
Plumbers in Cape Town
Services

  • blocked drain
  • geyser installation
  • solar geyser installation
  • leak detection
Price/hr: R550

Projects

    Plumber Brackenfell

    Brackenfell Plumber Pro's (Pty) Ltd is plumber Brackenfell company who helps the Brackenfell and surrounding areas with all their plumbing needs. We also have a plumber Kuilsriver branch for our Kuilsriver clients. If you need leak detection help or need to unblock a blocked drain or need geyser installation or need solar geyser installation or any other plumbing need that a plumber can help with, then please give us a call.

    Service areas
    Brackenfell, Kuilsriver, and Cape Town
    Address
    Shop 18, 2 Jeanette St, Brackenfell
    7560 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-210101712 plumbersbrackenfell.co.za
