GP Electricians is formed to really help you discover the best technical professional for your electrical needs. With a team of expert service technicians, we make every effort to provide you quick support in your area for both home and industrial purposes. Our services are diversified from a small electrical repair of a broken light to a superior home rewiring work. Our potential to give an electrical compliance certificate speaks for the safety measures that our firm values. An electrical certificate of compliance is crucial for selling off your house or installing significant electrical objects such as solar water heating system. With an electrical certificate of compliance, you can verify that the electrical installation performed in your building or premise meets the advised benchmark for safety under the law. Isn't that wonderful?

Our geographical reach is extended to serve customers in all major suburbs and areas surrounding Randburg, Gauteng. We have our technical team available within one hour post making a request in Jukskei Park, Bromhof, Ferndale, Blairgowrie, Cresta, and Northriding. We ask for a small standard call-out fee for common problems. Phone us today to learn our affordable rates!

