Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Durban Pro Plumber Group
Plumbers in Durban
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • geyser installation
  • solar geyser installation
  • blocked drain
  • leak detection
Price/hr: R495

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Plumber Durban, The Durban Pro Plumber Group The Durban Pro Plumber Group Classic style bathroom
    Plumber Durban, The Durban Pro Plumber Group The Durban Pro Plumber Group Classic style bathroom
    Plumber Durban, The Durban Pro Plumber Group The Durban Pro Plumber Group Classic style bathroom
    +4
    Plumber Durban

    The Durban Pro Plumber Group is an established plumbing group in Durban, South Africa. If you are looking for qualified plumbers in Durban, make sure to call us. Plumber Durban is here to serve you. We offer

    blocked drain services

    geyser installation services

    leak detection services

    solar geyser installation services

    and general plumbing maintenance what you would expect from your plumber in Durban

    Service areas
    Durban
    Address
    3 Bambanani St, Chesterville
    4091 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-310008620 proplumbersdurban.co.za
      Add SEO element