Runners Inc. &amp; Partners
Other Businesses in Johannesburg
    • ILLOVO POINT

    We specialize in Council Compliance Experts and Town and Regional Planning.

    Compliance as defined, is simple, it's making sure you follow the rules. What isn't always simple is the interpretation of by-laws and council procedures in order to follow the rules.  A key component to anywell-run organizations is to reduce their risk of liability and this is where Runners Inc. & Partners will add considerable value to your business. As town and regional planners and council compliance experts, we offer the following niche services.  

    Services
    Re-Zoning, Sub-Division, and SDP
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    6 Robin Drive, Fourways
    2191 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-810531428 runnersinc.co.za
