The Somerset West Plumber Pro (Pty) Ltd
Plumbers in Cape Town
Reviews (4)
Services

  • leak detection
  • geyser installation
  • blocked drains
Price/hr: R450

Projects

    Somerset West Strand Plumbers are a plumbing company in the Helderberg, South Africa. We have served our clients for many years and are recommended plumbers in the area. We offer the following services:

    Geyser Installation

    Solar geyser Installation

    Leak detection

    The unblocking of blocked drains

    Kitchen remodeling

    Bathroom remodeling and much more

    If you are looking for the best plumbers in Somerset West then make sure to give us a call.

    Service areas
    Somerset West, South Africa, and Cape Town
    Address
    Unit 10, 27 Market St, Strand
    7139 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-210101332 somersetweststrandplumbers.co.za

    Reviews

    Butch Strauss
    12 months ago
    Forbes Bango
    over 2 years ago
    Hanco Twattle
    Great plumbers in Somerset West
    almost 3 years ago
