Kitch Me Up Kitchen Designers &amp; Renovators
Kitchen Manufacturers in Cape Town
    Kitch Me Up Kitchen Designers & Renovators

    Kitch Me Up is a Cape Town based kitchen design and renovation company. We offer turnkey solutions for brand new designer kitchens and kitchen renovations alike. Our custom built-in kitchen cupboards and countertops ensure that you get the kitchen of your dreams.

    We have offices in Brackenfell and a showroom in Tygervalley, Durbanville.

    In need of inspiration? Visit our website and view our gallery of Farmstyle kitchens, cottage kitchens, contemporary kitchens and modern kitchens. Contact us today for the perfect kitchen design for your home.

    Services
    kitchen renovation and kitchen design
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    40 Platinum Business park, Taurus road, Brackenfell
    7560 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-219759311 www.kitchmeup.co.za
