Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pretoria Centurion Plumbers
Plumbers in Pretoria
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • geyser installation
  • gas geyser installation
  • solar geyser installation
  • leak detection
  • unblocking blocked drains
  • bathroom remodeling
  • kitchen remodeling
Price/hr: R750

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Plumber Pretoria, Pretoria Centurion Plumbers Pretoria Centurion Plumbers Classic style bathroom
    Plumber Pretoria
    Geyser Installation, Pretoria Centurion Plumbers Pretoria Centurion Plumbers Classic style bathroom
    Geyser Installation, Pretoria Centurion Plumbers Pretoria Centurion Plumbers Classic style bathroom
    Geyser Installation
    Plumber Centurion, Pretoria Centurion Plumbers Pretoria Centurion Plumbers Classic style bathroom
    Plumber Centurion, Pretoria Centurion Plumbers Pretoria Centurion Plumbers Small houses
    Plumber Centurion

    Pretoria Centurion plumbers are professional plumbers in the Pretoria and Centurion regions of Gauteng, South Africa. We have extensive training and experience in geyser installation, solar geyser installation, gas gesyer installation, blocked drains, leak detection, bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling and much more.

    We have plumber Centurion, plumber Pretoria East and plumber Pretoria branches to service our ever growing client base in these different areas.

    Make sure to give us a call should you require professional en experienced plumber services.

    Service areas
    Pretoria, Pretoria East, and Centurion
    Address
    6, 107 Haymeadow Cres, Faerie Glen
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-127428389 pretoriacenturionplumbers.co.za
      Add SEO element