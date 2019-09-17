Centurion gate motor repairs provide the best electric gate motor repair services in Centurion. We attend a customer property located anywhere ,often on the same day for electric gate repairs in Centurion. We offer a wide range of gate motor repair services around Centurion to keep your electric gate motor in a good working condition. The expertise of our technicians in all residential gate motor repairs also ensures great services. From gate motor installation to its maintenance ,replacement and repairs. We offer quality services thanks to the extraordinary capacities of our technicians, as well as well trained repair men, they can solve all problems giving attention to details ,safety laws and requirements. We have the capacity to satisfy each client because we know our job well and we do it well. Our gate motor services are not limited to repair only but extended to all gate motor needs ,upgrades, maintenance ,replacements and new installations.

*ADVANTAGES OF HAVING A GATE MOTOR*

Will enhance the value of you property

Will add value to your property

It will provide ultimate convenience to your property

Makes your entrance system look good





OUR GATE MOTOR SERVICES

New gate motor installations Centurion

Gate motor repairs Centurion

Gate motor services Centurion

Gate motor replacements Centurion

Remotes programming Centurion

Beams installations and repairs Centurion

Gate motor refurbishment Centurion

PC board repairs/replacements Centurion

Power supply replacements Centurion

Gate motor battery replacements Centurion

Gate repairs Centurion

Gate installation Centurion

Gate motor supply Centurion

Gemini gate motor repair and installations Centurion

E.T gate motor repair and installations

DTS gate motor installationa and repairs





*TYPES OF CENTURION GATE MOTOR*

Centurion D5

Centurion D2

Centurion D3

Centurion D 10

Centurion A10

Centurion D10 turbo

Gemini 12v

Gemini 24v

ET 300/500/1000

DTS 500/600

Dace sprint





If your gate motor suffers a breakdown or develop faults then you need us, we will be able to solve the issue properly and effectively We have a vast knowledge in all types of gate motors .We will make your gate motor to work again.