Our skip bins are small enough to deliver to areas where larger skips cannot go, making it convenient for both residential complexes and commercial sites where space is limited. Who Are Our Mini Skip Bins Suitable For? The hiring of our mini skips is perfect for any individual or business in Lynnwood who would like to get rid of unwanted waste. They are ideally suited to: • Domestic garden refuse removal • Restaurant waste removal • Building rubble removal for small to medium sized construction sites • Home renovation projects • Support to landscapers for waste removal • Garage and yard clean-ups • Recycling • Small residences, townhouses and business parks • Waste storage – manage your waste in your own time • Motor dealership waste • Building, dry walling and plumbing contractors How Much Can I Fit into a Mini Skip Bin? The skips we hire out have a capacity of 2 cubic metres. To put this in perspective, filling up one of our mini skips would be the equivalent of filling up 8 to 10 wheelie bins or 2 trailers. Areas we cover: Lynnwood, Pretoria, Pretoria East, Pretoria North, Pretoria West, Pretoria East, Faerie Glen, Moreleta Park, Centurion

Services waste removal

rubble removal

rubbish removal

mini skip bins for hire

mini skips hire

skip hire Service areas Pretoria Address 179 Nkwe rd, Tierpoort

0056 Pretoria

South Africa

+27-739815168 starskips.co.za