Star Skips Mini Skip Hire Pretoria
Rubbish Removal in Pretoria
    Our skip bins are small enough to deliver to areas where larger skips cannot go, making it convenient for both residential complexes and commercial sites where space is limited. Who Are Our Mini Skip Bins Suitable For? The hiring of our mini skips is perfect for any individual or business in Lynnwood who would like to get rid of unwanted waste. They are ideally suited to: • Domestic garden refuse removal • Restaurant waste removal • Building rubble removal for small to medium sized construction sites • Home renovation projects • Support to landscapers for waste removal • Garage and yard clean-ups • Recycling • Small residences, townhouses and business parks • Waste storage – manage your waste in your own time • Motor dealership waste • Building, dry walling and plumbing contractors How Much Can I Fit into a Mini Skip Bin? The skips we hire out have a capacity of 2 cubic metres. To put this in perspective, filling up one of our mini skips would be the equivalent of filling up 8 to 10 wheelie bins or 2 trailers. Areas we cover: Lynnwood, Pretoria, Pretoria East, Pretoria North, Pretoria West, Pretoria East, Faerie Glen, Moreleta Park, Centurion
    Services
    • waste removal
    • rubble removal
    • rubbish removal
    • mini skip bins for hire
    • mini skips hire
    • skip hire
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    179 Nkwe rd, Tierpoort
    0056 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-739815168 starskips.co.za

    Reviews

    Elzette Seas
    Always friendly. Services are quick and effective. There prices are good. Will definitely recommend them
    11 months ago
    Denino Van Rooi
    Great Customer Service ! I recommend their services to anyone who needs mini skip hire in and around Centurion and Pretoria.
    almost 4 years ago
    Stephan Le Roux
    Really friendly and prompt service unlike some of other guys in the market.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
