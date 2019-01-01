Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Task Interior Styling
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sandton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete
    TASK INTERIOR STYLING 

    COLLECTIONS & DESIGNS BY MALI LANGA


    T.I.S is a proudly South African design studio, specializing in creating spaces of distinction for residential, trade and corporate clients. This Johannesburg-based boutique studio, dedicated to creating tailored spaces through innovative style choices.

    Services
    Interior Design, Interior Styling, and Project Management
    Service areas
    Africa
    Company awards
    • Decorex 2019 Best Decor Stand
    • Decorex 2019 Best New Comer
    Address
    28 Fricker Road, Illovo
    2196 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-713179051 www.taskinteriorstyling.com
      Add SEO element