TASK INTERIOR STYLING
COLLECTIONS & DESIGNS BY MALI LANGA
T.I.S is a proudly South African design studio, specializing in creating spaces of distinction for residential, trade and corporate clients. This Johannesburg-based boutique studio, dedicated to creating tailored spaces through innovative style choices.
- Services
- Interior Design, Interior Styling, and Project Management
- Service areas
- Africa
- Company awards
- Decorex 2019 Best Decor Stand
- Decorex 2019 Best New Comer
- Address
-
28 Fricker Road, Illovo
2196 Sandton
South Africa
+27-713179051 www.taskinteriorstyling.com