Homestyle Living By The Sea is based on the Lower South Coast, KZN We undertake all interior home renovations from fitting a new kitchen to revamping an entire house. We concentrate on design and interior refurbishments of older properties: Kitchens, Bathrooms, Re-tiling, Paintwork and new Fabrics. We have a team of builders, Tilers and Painters and we project manage the Plumbing and electrical involvement. We complete the final touches on the project including soft furnishings, curtains, etc.. As we are based in a holiday destination area we also carry out maintenance work/ required improvements on client’s holiday homes. Our design solutions are based on our clients needs – from Italian Style, Beach House to Grand Farm House. Photographs and email keep us in touch with our clients, who are based nationwide and internationally. Our main area of work is from Shelly Beach down to Port Edward including. We are one of San Lameer listed contractors.

Service areas Ramsgate, KZN Address Sunny Ave

4285 Ramsgate, Kzn

South Africa

+27-724426218 homestylelivingbythesea.co.za