We offer house plans and building plans drawn up for all properties in the greater Durban areas. Our service includes a FREE quote and initial consult as well as submission of the completed plan to all building authorities.

Our Architectural Draughtsman has over 40yrs experience in the field and is a registered member of SACAP, SA Council for Architectural Professionals.

We provide plans for all your building projects from minor house alterations and additions to new structures. Extensions, new homes, granny flats, garages, pools, timber cabins, decks, patios, boundary walls, steel or timber roof rooms, approvals of illegal existing work, as built plans, small warehousing and more. Contact us!



