Everything Glass and Aluminium is a family owned business run by three brothers whose focus is on maintaining the 3Q Standards that they set for themselves when EGA was formed. By ensuring that we have your best interests at heart, we ensure our family’s future. Our customers, staff and suppliers are considered as part of our extended family and are treated with the greatest respect. We believe in investing in the future and therefore ensure that we continually have the correct skills and equipment to provide our customers with not only a quality product but also value for money. We do not believe in compromising on inferior product and therefore use only the best extrusions and superior grade hardware. Although standard design and size options are available, we can also customize units to your requirements and vision. We pride ourselves on being different to our competition because of our approachable, flexible and can do attitudes and we challenge you to put us to the test. Feel free to pop in at our factory any time, see our operation that we have proudly built and meet our friendly family because in today’s times it is important to know that your ideas and hard earned money are in the right hands.