Metrical Family is an Event company Which offers fully comprehensive services.
Our Services ncludes Venue sourcing Cooperate Function Equipments HireEvent planning Events Management Décor Bartending Hosts and Hostess Waitrons Sound, stage and lighting
- Services
- Event and wedding Furniture Rentals and services
- Event management
- waiters and Hostesses
- Service areas
- Weddings and private Functions
- Johannesburg
- Johannesburg, South Africa
- Address
-
PLOT 7 WILLIAM NICOLE DRIVE FOURWAYS
2198 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-780049042 www.mfevents.co.za
MFEvents offers fully comprehensive services for outsourced staffing on any event. Despite revolutionary technological advances in Events and Marketing, human interaction still plays a vital role. Our staff raise any project to a level of personal interaction that guests enjoy and clients derive value from.
Starting off in 2016 we have worked with some of the top Event agencies and production teams. MFEVENTS we focus on training and management to ensure a stress-free solution for all clients.
We also offer other related event services such Venue sourcing, Events planning, Equipment’s hire, Décor, Bartenders, Waiters, Sound systems and lighting as well as permanent installations