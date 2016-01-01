Legal disclosure

MFEvents offers fully comprehensive services for outsourced staffing on any event. Despite revolutionary technological advances in Events and Marketing, human interaction still plays a vital role. Our staff raise any project to a level of personal interaction that guests enjoy and clients derive value from.

Starting off in 2016 we have worked with some of the top Event agencies and production teams. MFEVENTS we focus on training and management to ensure a stress-free solution for all clients.

We also offer other related event services such Venue sourcing, Events planning, Equipment’s hire, Décor, Bartenders, Waiters, Sound systems and lighting as well as permanent installations











