Barry Serfontein
Home Builders in George
    • 28 years experience in building.

    From building beach houses, town houses to storage units,  I do everything. 

    Building complete houses, from foundation phase to handing over the keys.

    Rib and block slabs

    Concrete works

    Paving

    Painting

    Renovations

    NHBRC REGISTERED.

    Quality workmanship garunteed.

    If you are ready to build your dream home, contact me for a quotation.

    Services
    • Building
    • rib and block slabs
    • tiling
    • roofing
    • concrete
    Service areas
    • All over South Africa
    • George
    Address
    6529 George
    South Africa
    +27-822567142
