CF Architects is, a Johannesburg based, architectural firm focused on timeless residential design that relaxes and elevates the home owners' lifestyle. We specialise in the design and documentation of residential homes, estate living and multi-residential complex developments. The practice has evolved over the years from providing plans for residential additions and renovations, to designing residential homes in large developments, as well as, presenting client proposals for guest houses, boutique hotels and high-end multi-residential developments. All our work includes elements of green design, sustainability & a balance between traditional and contemporary architecture. CF Architects prides itself in its hands-on and personalised service.





Designing new buildings, building additions, building extensions and major renovations in Randburg, Melville, Westdene, Craighall, Kyalami and Melrose. Find us in Secure Complexes and Lifestyle Estates such as the Eye of Africa, Blue Saddle Ranches, and many more.





Architecture:

We specialise in residential homes and complexes that fit to the unique lifestyle and personality of each client.

Interior Design:

High quality and unique, we like to push the boundaries with structures and design elements, often blurring the division between the interior and exterior, encouraging the best use of inside-outside living.

How can potential clients contact CF Architects?

By email (info@cfarchitecture.co.za) or telephone (+27 067 775 3631).

This will be followed up with a schedule meeting (completely free of charge) in order to gain more information about the client, their project, location and budget, etc.