DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors is a leading design
studio driven by a dynamic team. Bruce
shares a dedicated approach to exceptional bespoke residential architectural
& interior styling.
Our unique approach from our in-house team offers a seamless
transition from concept through to on site management and subsequent completion
and handover. We hold our client’s hands right through the entire process,
guiding and advising where necessary to create a valuable completed investment.
Bruce has been in private practice for more than 20 years
and has done bespoke residential work locally and internationally for a number
of discerning clients. His passion & dedication to design shines thru’ on
the many completed designs he has done. DOWN to Earth Architects designs has
been featured in many publications and on various design and style television
programs over the years. Bruce believes that Architecture is not merely a job,
but more a way of life……..
Our
custom architectural and interior designs are like a handmade, one of a kind
swiss watch, only you can decide the value of exclusivity…..
- Services
- Residential Architecture
- Interior Styling
- Service areas
- South Africa
- Address
-
11A Beech Street
7966 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-832864455 www.downtoeartharchitects.com