DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors is a leading design

studio driven by a dynamic team. Bruce

shares a dedicated approach to exceptional bespoke residential architectural

& interior styling.





Our unique approach from our in-house team offers a seamless

transition from concept through to on site management and subsequent completion

and handover. We hold our client’s hands right through the entire process,

guiding and advising where necessary to create a valuable completed investment.





Bruce has been in private practice for more than 20 years

and has done bespoke residential work locally and internationally for a number

of discerning clients. His passion & dedication to design shines thru’ on

the many completed designs he has done. DOWN to Earth Architects designs has

been featured in many publications and on various design and style television

programs over the years. Bruce believes that Architecture is not merely a job,

but more a way of life……..

Our

custom architectural and interior designs are like a handmade, one of a kind

swiss watch, only you can decide the value of exclusivity…..