DOWN to Earth Architects &amp; Interiors
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • House Lumley, DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors Front yard Concrete Grey
    House Lumley, DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors Front yard Iron/Steel Grey
    House Lumley
    House Roux, DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors Patios Wood Grey
    House Roux, DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors Classic style dining room Wood Brown
    House Roux
    House Beerbul, DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors Patios Stone Brown
    House Beerbul, DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Brown
    House Beerbul
    House Dickinson, DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors Garden Pool Concrete Grey
    House Dickinson, DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors Patios Concrete Beige
    House Dickinson
    House Martingao, DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors Patios Wood Wood effect
    House Martingao, DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors Garden Pool Wood Grey
    House Martingao

    DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors is a leading design

    studio driven by a dynamic team. Bruce

    shares a dedicated approach to exceptional bespoke residential architectural

    & interior styling.


    Our unique approach from our in-house team offers a seamless

    transition from concept through to on site management and subsequent completion

    and handover. We hold our client’s hands right through the entire process,

    guiding and advising where necessary to create a valuable completed investment.


    Bruce has been in private practice for more than 20 years

    and has done bespoke residential work locally and internationally for a number

    of discerning clients. His passion & dedication to design shines thru’ on

    the many completed designs he has done. DOWN to Earth Architects designs has

    been featured in many publications and on various design and style television

    programs over the years. Bruce believes that Architecture is not merely a job,

    but more a way of life……..

    Our

    custom architectural and interior designs are like a handmade, one of a kind

    swiss watch, only you can decide the value of exclusivity…..  

    Services
    • Residential Architecture
    • Interior Styling
    Service areas
    South Africa
    Address
    11A Beech Street
    7966 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-832864455 www.downtoeartharchitects.com

    Reviews

    Aviwe Felicity Shongwe
    Beautiful
    about 1 year ago
