BEST PLUMBING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANYEAplumbcon was established in 2009 as a swimming pool business and was later transformed to a Construction and Fencing company and finally during 2018 into a Plumbing and Construction company. The company currently has a CIDB level 1 grading and is attempting to register with NHBRC as well as PIRB.Emergency call out R 550.00 including the 1 st hour.

Every hour spends after 1 st hour is R 250.00.