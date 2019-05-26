Your browser is out-of-date.

Services

  • fencing
  • tilling
  • painting
  • paving
  • unblock drains
  • All domestic plumbing. Plumbing required during building of houses.
  • Emergency plumbing
Price/hr: R550

Projects

    Fixing water supply

    BEST PLUMBING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANYEAplumbcon was established in 2009 as a swimming pool business and was later transformed to a Construction and Fencing company and finally during 2018 into a Plumbing and Construction company. The company currently has a CIDB level 1 grading and is attempting to register with NHBRC as well as PIRB.Emergency call out R 550.00 including the 1 st hour.

    Every hour spends after 1 st hour is R 250.00.

    Service areas
    WHOLE OF JOHANNESBURG NORTH
    Address
    Mineraal street, Jukskeipark , Randburg
    2188 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-828285442 www.eaplumbcon.co.za
