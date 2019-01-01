Your browser is out-of-date.

Ultimate Edge Construction
General Contractors in Alberton
    • Are you looking for a General contractor who will manage your renovation or building project from start to finish?


    Ultimate Edge Concepts is just the right company to speak too. We take the hassles out of dealing with multiple contractors and ensure that your projects run efficiently and cost effective.


    We offer full turnkey projects and project management.

    Specialists in residential, retail and corporate.

    Give us a call on: 0876301600

    Or email: info@ultimateedge.co.za

    Services
    • New developments
    • Renovations
    • Painting
    • Decking
    • Aluminium glass and balustrades
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchens
    • Pergolas
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Company awards
    • 2019/2020 Build awards best renovations company Gauteng
    • 2021 homeimprovement4u top 25 Construction companies
    Address
    8 Launceston street
    1444 Alberton
    South Africa
    +27-876301600 Www.ultimateedge. Co. Za
