Tilespace
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Gauteng
Reviews
    Tilespace
    The Tilespace range reflects a portfolio of exclusively imported products carefully selected for their superior quality and remarkable design, contributing to an inspired elegant lifestyle. We have carefully established and nurtured personal relationships with key international suppliers for well over 20 years and these relationships are extremely important to our business.
    Services
    • Tiles
    • Flooring
    • Floors
    • Porcelain Tiles
    • Premium
    • Sanitaryware
    • Imported Taps
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    Northlands Deco Park, cnr Witkoppen and New Market Road, Northriding
    2169 Gauteng
    South Africa
    +27-760934133 www.tilespace.co.za

    Reviews

    J DF
    Great service and beautiful store👍👍👍These guys know what they doing
    about 1 year ago
    Thorsten Fink
    Really great tiles but delivery takes long as most has to be shipped in
    almost 4 years ago
    Sanusha Reddy
    Fantastic selection of modern tiles and at an affordable price, consideringthe quality. This store is also a unique inspiration for bathroom designs, fixtures and finishes.
    about 1 year ago
