Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
T &amp; L Tree Fellers
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Pretoria
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tree Felling Pretoria

    Services

    We provide the following tree felling services

    Tree Felling

    Fallen trees, fallen branches, old dead trees, removal of invasive trees, difficult to reach trees and branches

    Tree Damage Recovery

    We can remove trees and branches that have fallen on walls, roofs, cables or any other property.

    Palm Trimming & Tidying

    Palm tree tidying and cleanup, dead leaf removal, palm fruit and nut removal, safe and systematic chopping down of palm trees of any size

    Tree Stump Grinding & Removal

    Digging out, chipping and removal of unwanted tree stumps after felling has been completed.







    Services
    • Tree Felling
    • Tree Damage Recovery
    • Palm Trimming & Tidying
    • Tree Stump Grinding & Removal
    • Garden Refuse Removal
    • Site Clearing
    • Brush Clearing
    • Fire Wood Cutting
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    General Louis Botha Dr, Constantia Park
    0010 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-679338664 www.tltreefelling.co.za
      Add SEO element