ProDecking (PTY) Ltd
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Philadelphia
    • ProDecking is a Cape Town based company. Specialists in Timber Construction, we pride ourselves in making homes from houses, bringing the natural beauty of hardwood timbers such as Balau, Garappa, Ipe, Jatoba, Macaranduba and Sugar Gum (Eucalyptus Cladocalyx) into your home.

    For all your timber construction requirements, including decking, pergolas, cladding, enclosures, staircases / balustrades, handrails, bridges, firepits, built-in seating and so much more, please do not hesitate to contact us on 087-550-7104 or call Pierre on 082-562-5986.


    Services
    • Decking
    • Pergolas
    • staircasees
    • Firepit
    Service areas
    Philadelphia
    Address
    Swellengift Farm, Old Malmesbury Road
    7304 Philadelphia
    South Africa
    +27-825625986 www.prodecking.co.za
