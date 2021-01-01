Your browser is out-of-date.

Jackal Tree
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg
    Solid Oak Patio Table

    Jackal tree is a business energized by our love for wood, innovation and personal design. Our passion is to encourage people to move away from mass marketed cheap imports, and to embrace local, artisanal woodwork that provides local furniture solutions. Another important mission of Jackal tree is to grow the business to finally facilitate apprentice programmes to up skill local employees in the furniture sector

    Services
    • Furniture
    • Decor Items
    • Bespoke Pieces
    • Real Wood
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    Graphite Industrial Park, Randburg
    2021 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-769815893 www.jackaltree.co.za
