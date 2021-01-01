Jackal tree is a business energized by our love for wood, innovation and personal design. Our passion is to encourage people to move away from mass marketed cheap imports, and to embrace local, artisanal woodwork that provides local furniture solutions. Another important mission of Jackal tree is to grow the business to finally facilitate apprentice programmes to up skill local employees in the furniture sector
