We're a registered Construction Company with more than 45 employees.
We convert rchitectural concepts and drawings to real.
As always things go complicated,we dedicate our teams getting things right the first time way through.
- Services
- Site Construction
- Renovations and House remodelling
- Service areas
- Western Cape and Fish hoek
- Company awards
- None
- Address
-
83 fish hoek main road 7 Windsor House Cape town,Western Cape
7975 Fish Hoek
South Africa
+27-786680589 www.thegreendauber.co.za
Legal disclosure
None