Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Green Dauber Construction
Home Builders in Fish Hoek
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We're a registered Construction Company with more than 45 employees.

    We convert rchitectural concepts and drawings to real.

    As always things go complicated,we dedicate our teams getting things right the first time way through.

    Services
    • Site Construction
    • Renovations and House remodelling
    Service areas
    Western Cape and Fish hoek
    Company awards
    None
    Address
    83 fish hoek main road 7 Windsor House Cape town,Western Cape
    7975 Fish Hoek
    South Africa
    +27-786680589 www.thegreendauber.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    None

    Reviews

    Nisbert Ndhlovu
    over 1 year ago
      Add SEO element