Designer Gardens Landscaping
Landscape Designers in Pretoria
Reviews (7)
    Designer Gardens Landscaping www offers a wide range of ĺandscaping services that include the following:

    • Landscaping
    • Garden make-overs
    • Irrigation systems
    • Water features and Koi ponds
    • New swimming pools and Rock pools
    • Artificial Rock
    • Pebble mosaics focal points and paths
    • Herb and veg gardens

    You want it in your garden we'll do it!

    Services
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Company awards
    Gold and silver awards at garden shows
    Address
    137 Willem Botha street
    0149 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-836017588 www.designergardenlandscaping.co.za

    Dorothea Botha
    Designer Gardens Landscaping did a commemorative garden for my daughter that passed away. What a great job! He also designed and did a balcony garden with rail planters for me. My garden is definitely the best in the whole complex. I'm so glad and thankful for that. His after service is also excellent and he makes sure my garden always looks the best!
    8 months ago
    Wendy Graham
    10 months ago
    Barbie Terblanche
    over 1 year ago
